– Impact Wrestling has announced two more matches for tomorrow’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. Bully Ray will face Zicky Dice and G-Sharpe will face Bhupinder Gujarr in singles action. The new episode debuts tomorrow on AXS TV at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Gisele

* Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Brian Myers vs. Joe Hendry

* X-Divison Championship Tournament Match: Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel

* Mickie James vs. Chelsea Green

* Bully Ray vs. Zicky Dice

* G-Sharpe vs. Bhupinder Gujjar