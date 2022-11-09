wrestling / News
Bully Ray vs. Zicky Dice, G-Sharpe vs. Bhupinder Gujjar Added to This Week’s Impact
– Impact Wrestling has announced two more matches for tomorrow’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. Bully Ray will face Zicky Dice and G-Sharpe will face Bhupinder Gujarr in singles action. The new episode debuts tomorrow on AXS TV at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Gisele
* Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Brian Myers vs. Joe Hendry
* X-Divison Championship Tournament Match: Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel
* Mickie James vs. Chelsea Green
* Bully Ray vs. Zicky Dice
* G-Sharpe vs. Bhupinder Gujjar
This Thursday at 8/7c on #IMPACTonAXSTV!@ZickyDice w/@swinger_johnny vs @bullyray5150 #IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/hkdAbAjmac
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 7, 2022
This Thursday at 8/7c on #IMPACTonAXSTV!
G Sharpe vs @bhupindergujj4r #IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/S5TOaEMqmY
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 7, 2022