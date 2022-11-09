wrestling / News

Bully Ray vs. Zicky Dice, G-Sharpe vs. Bhupinder Gujjar Added to This Week’s Impact

November 9, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Bully Ray vs. Zicky Dice Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling has announced two more matches for tomorrow’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. Bully Ray will face Zicky Dice and G-Sharpe will face Bhupinder Gujarr in singles action. The new episode debuts tomorrow on AXS TV at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Gisele
Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Brian Myers vs. Joe Hendry
X-Divison Championship Tournament Match: Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel
* Mickie James vs. Chelsea Green
* Bully Ray vs. Zicky Dice
* G-Sharpe vs. Bhupinder Gujjar

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AXS TV, Impact Wrestling, Jeffrey Harris

Spotlight

More Stories

loading