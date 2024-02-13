Bully Ray Would Like to See Seth Rollins Face Gunther At WrestleMania

Bully Ray isn’t interested in Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania, saying he’d be more interested in Gunther challenging Rollins. Rollins’ opponent at the PPV will be determined by the winner of the men’s Elimination Chamber match at this month’s PPV in Perth, and Bully weighed in on the matter on Busted Open Radio. You can see some highlights below, (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On Rollins’ WrestleMania opponent: “At this very moment, I do not care who Seth Rollins faces at WrestleMania. Here’s a name I’d be interested in; Gunther. I’m not interested in Drew and Seth. I’m not interested in…I’d be interested in Punk and Seth if God wants to perform a miracle for CM Punk. But right now, in my eyes, we’ve taken steps back with Seth and the perception of that championship.”

On the possibility of Rollins vs. The Rock: “If you really want to send the WWE Universe into a tailspin, put The Rock in the Elimination Chamber, have him win, and have Rock go up against Seth Rollins Night One. And [then] have The Rock win, and have Roman win on Night Two, and have The Bloodlines hold the World Championships coming out of it.”