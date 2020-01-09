Bully Ray Wants CM Punk to be No. 30 at the Royal Rumble and Eliminate Brock Lesnar

– During this weeks’s Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (aka Bubba Ray Dudley of the Dudley Boyz) gave his pitch for wanting to see former WWE CM Punk make a long-awaited return to the WWE at the 2020 Royal Rumble event. Bully Ray put forth a scenario where CM Punk would enter as No. 30 in the Rumble match and be the one to eliminate Brock Lesnar and win the match to set up a future WrestleMania bout.

As noted, WWE champion Brock Lesnar is going to enter as No. 1 for this year’s men’s Rumble match. CM Punk is currently under contract with FS1 as a special guest contributor for WWE Backstage. He’s currently not under contract to wrestle for the WWE. Below are some highlights and a clip from the show.

Bully Ray on his idea for Royal Rumble with CM Punk: “I think that if there’s hope that surrounds any one wrestler more than anyone else it’s him. I think that no matter how many times we come on this show and been like, ‘OK, enough about Punk because he doesn’t want to do this anymore, or he wants to do MMA, or his heart’s not really in it, or he keeps saying forget about it,’ even though he keeps pro wrestling at more than an arm’s length, I think that fans everywhere hope to see him back. And the only reason I’m suggesting CM Punk is not for the shock value of him being a surprise entrant. It’s for the story that it could present for Brock.”

Ray on how he thinks it should play out with Punk, Lesnar and Paul Heyman: “Check this out. Brock is standing by himself, end of the match, he ran the gamut. Everyone’s out. Who the hell is gonna be number 30? Punk’s music hits. The place is gonna go absolute bats*** crazy, yes or no? What would the look on Paul Heyman’s face be if CM Punk is coming to the ring against his beast. Who else did Paul represent besides Brock Lesnar? Now, he’s got the two guys, his biggest successes in the WW, will now be standing face to face. Punk enters the ring. Punk and Brock Lesnar are face-to-face. That hard camera shot shows them face-to-face and splitting right in the middle is the look of horror — Paul Heyman looking like Kevin from Home Alone, with that look of horror on his face like, ‘What the frick am I supposed to do now? I never saw this coming. I’m Paul Heyman. I’m the master manipulator. I’m the master chess player. I can outwork anybody in the ring and in the back, and now I am face-to-face with a situation that not even I saw coming. And Punk eliminates Brock and then challenges Brock for the championship. You don’t think that’s a WrestleMania main event that is gonna put asses in seats and buyrates?!”

With @BrockLesnar officially entering the #RoyalRumble at No. 1, who challenges The Beast at #WrestleMania for the WWE Championship?@bullyray5150 says the ideal situation involves an old @HeymanHustle protégé at No. 30… For more Busted Open 📺 visit: https://t.co/KJR4242N25 pic.twitter.com/FXV6KUsvQl — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) January 7, 2020

If using the above quotes, please credit Busted Open Radio, with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.