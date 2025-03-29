wrestling / News
Bully Ray Wants To See Kevin Owens Use the Piledriver on Randy Orton Before WrestleMania 41
– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray commented on Randy Orton and Kevin Owens’ feud heading into their match at WrestleMania. Bully Ray suggested that Owens break out the Piledriver again going into the match to heat up the feud.
Bully Ray said on the idea (via WrestlingInc.com), “Hopefully they heat things up [between Randy Orton and Kevin Owens]. I’d love to see another Piledriver going into WrestleMania and really put Randy Orton behind the 8-ball.”
Orton vs. Owens takes place at WrestleMania 41: Night 1 on Saturday, April 19. The premium live event will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will stream live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.
