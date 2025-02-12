Bully Ray Wants To See More of a Sinister Side of MJF

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discusses some changes he’d like to see made by AEW star and former AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (aka MJF). Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on some changes he’d like to see MJF make: “There’s something that I would love to see change about Max’s delivery. It seems like, so brash, it’s so in your face, it’s too close for comfort at times. Maybe just something a little different. It’s just very brash, young, New Yorker, not worried about accountability, I wish it was just delivered in a different way.”

On wanting to see a more sinister side from MJF: “Listen, the way Max does it works for him and has been working. I just would love to see a little more sinister side of him, a little more soft spoken side of him, maybe change up the tone and inflection [so] when he hits a line, it cuts a little bit more.”