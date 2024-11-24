Bully Ray On What He Disliked About MJF & Roderick Strong AEW Dynamite Segment

Bully Ray took issue with one aspect of MJF and Roderick Strong’s segment on AEW Dynamite, as he explained on Busted Open Radio. MJF and Strong had a promo segment on Dynamite to lead into their match at Full Gear, and Bully spoke about the moment on an episode of the radio show on Friday; you can check out highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the segment not hitting him right: “When I saw the video, it really … I don’t know if the right word was ‘got under my skin,’ it hit me the wrong way. I have made a career of saying things that absolutely nobody else would say, could say, started legitimate riots with the words that came out of my mouth … Find the button and press it. Don’t just press it; kick it in. Do whatever it takes to elicit the emotion of hate.”

On what he disliked about it: “What I hated was the fact that I didn’t get to see Roderick Strong’s reaction [to MJF mentioning Strong’s mother shooting his father] in the moment. I know AEW is up against MJF not being around right now … so, I guess this was the lesser of the evils, having MJF pretape the promo and then getting Roddy’s reaction. But man, I’ll be damned if I’m not saving that, or if I’m not figuring out a way to make that happen live.