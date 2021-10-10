Bully Ray On Whether He’d Take a Producer Role in WWE, Having Conflict With Agents in 2015 Return

Bully Ray recently opened up on whether he would be willing to work as a producer for WWE, recalling his own conflicts with producers when the Dudley Boyz returned in 2015. The WWE Hall of Famer appeared on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On being offered a producer job in WWE: “Vince has offered me the position in the past. He has told me, ‘When you’re ready, I’d love to have you here as a producer’. I don’t think the job is the same job that it used to be when [Brisco] were a producer or an agent. I believe the producers and agents now just kind of carry the marching orders of creative to the boys, and I don’t think the boys have as much input into things these days. I do consider myself creative. If I don’t feel like that creativity can be put to work for the guys and the gals putting their matches together, then I kind of feel stifled. I would try it one day.”

On having creative conflict with WWE producers in 2015: “When D-Von and I left in 2006, I remember what WWE was like. When we went back in 2015, I remember feeling so stifled as a performer. Because you had to run almost everything by the agent, and being told that two guys don’t bump and feed for a comeback anymore, or that you can’t do this behind the ref’s back. Everything that worked in the Attitude Era that made all of us a lot of money, now you couldn’t do anymore. And there was not really a good reason why they didn’t want it done anymore. It’s just that they’d not want it done.

“I remember dealing with an agent one time where I came up with something different and I felt passionate about it. I asked my agent to please go run it by Vince. My agent said, ‘Okay, I will’. Then I followed my agent for an hour, he never spoke with Vince, then he came back and said, ‘Yeah, Vince doesn’t want to do that’. I lose all the respect in the world for you. I would much rather you tell me to my face, ‘You know what, Bubba? I don’t want to talk with Vince right now. You go do it’.”

On the Dudley Boyz’ run against the Hardy Boys and Edge & Christian: “WrestleMania 2000 was actually the three-team ladder match that a lot of people actually confuse with TLC 1. It was just a ladder match in which we did decide to incorporate tables and chairs. We knew going into the match the three teams had chemistry. Sometimes it’s just difficult to find one tag team you chemistry with. . . There was something unique about those three teams. Edge and Christian had had their ladder match at No Mercy in ’99. Then the Hardy Boyz and us had a tables match at Royal Rumble 2000. Then all three teams kind of came together for that triangle ladder match at WrestleMania 2000 in Anaheim and it was when that match had ended we knew, ‘Wow, we think that was special’.”

On having the Hardy Boys and Edge & Christian on stage for the Dudleys’ Hall of Fame induction: “It was very important for us also, when we got the call for the Hall of Fame. Because me and D-Von had become so synonymous with Matt and Jeff, and Edge and Christian. Whenever the cameras on, [me and D-Von’s] egos are full blast, just like anyone should. But when the cameras are off, our egos are in check and we’re ultra humble and very thankful for everything. And we know that without these other guys, our rise to the top wouldn’t have been what it had been. So it was important for us to have all four of those guys on stage with us because I felt that might be the last time that fans got to see the six of us at the same place, at the same time.”