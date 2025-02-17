Bully Ray On Which WWE & AEW Stars He’d Want to Work With

Bully Ray recently revealed which stars in WWE and AEW he would choose to work with if he had a chance. The WWE Hall of Famer weighed in on the topic on Busted Open Radio and you can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On who he would work with in each company: “If I was gonna have another match tomorrow and I wanted to be in the ring, if they said, ‘Bully, you could have a match with anybody,’ and I needed somebody to learn from, I would pick Dustin [Rhodes]. I would pick Randy Orton, I would pick Dustin, I would pick Christian [Cage]. Those are three phenomenal names as far as guys that could make you work up to a level, work up to a level in the ring.”

On Dustin Rhodes: “If I’m a young wrestler in AEW, I am speaking with Dustin Rhodes as much as possible, trying to get as much knowledge from him as possible. If you are thinking of going to a credible wrestling school, Dustin’s school is an extremely credible one, and there are only a handful of credible schools in my eyes out there.”