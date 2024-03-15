Bully Ray On Why The Dudley Boyz Often Lost Matches in ECW

The Dudley Boyz were mainstays of ECW but they often lost high-profile matches, and Bully Ray recently explained why. Bully touched on the topic recently on Busted Open Radio, noting that the team was built by Paul Heyman as a way to have people who could be over through their mic work but could put over babyface teams and make them credible stars.

“We would beat Dreamer and Sandman every night, but no world titles were on the line,” Bully recalled (per Wrestling Inc). “Every time Paul put a world championship on us was for us to drop it because he knew that any babyface team that beat the Dudleys instantly became credible.”

He added, “And this is not my words, this is Paul’s words on how he built us. Paul knew he could beat us every single night, ‘But as long as I gave Bubba the microphone the next night, everything would be fine, because he would get all the heat back.'”

The team did have a number of ECW Tag Team Championship runs with eight, the most in ECW history.