– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray assessed the promo John Cena cut last Monday on WWE Raw, noting Cena mentioning WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, who currently holds the records of 16 world title wins.

Bully Ray commented on Cena mentioning Ric Flair (via WrestlingInc.com), “I found it interesting that he went out of his way to mention Ric Flair. Like, everybody knows. He could’ve just said 17-time World Champion. He didn’t have to mention Flair’s name, but he did. And I’m wondering why.”

John Cena will be competing against Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship at WrestleMania 41 next month. If Cena wins, he will break the 17-time world title records. The premium live event is scheduled for April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.