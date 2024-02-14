– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray spoke on last Monday’s WWE Raw and the WrestleMania 40 angle involving Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and The Rock. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on how the WrestleMania 40 angle is affecting the rest of Raw: “I don’t remember the show from last night. I remember the Seth and Cody promo. I mean, I remember what went on, don’t get me wrong. But it was very hard for me to concentrate on Raw last night because I feel that the drop-off from Roman, Rock, Cody, and Seth right now to everything else is very steep.”

On how the main event angle takes away from the rest of the show: “I almost feel like this main event angle has taken up so much of my brain and my thinking and my excitement and my confusion and everything else that’s going on that I find it hard to concentrate on everything else that’s going on. Because everything else going on, at least in my opinion, seems minimal by the grander of what the potential main event can be.”

On last Monday’s WWE Raw, Seth Rollins offered to help Cody Rhodes in his fight against The Bloodline.