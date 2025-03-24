wrestling / News

Bully Ray Questions Why WWE Championship Is Better Than World Heavyweight Title

March 24, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Bully Ray questioned why the Undisputed WWE Championship was considered ‘better’ than the World Heavyweight Championship. He noted that WWE has “15 or 16 championships” even though wrestlers are typically taught “less is more”.

He said: “Cody is the Undisputed Champion. Which even that word, he is the ‘undisputed’ champion. But, the fact that GUNTHER is the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, that’s disputable… What makes Cody’s championship better than GUNTHER’s championship? But I understand how there’s a difference in the two. Tell me what’s the difference between the two Women’s World Championships?

