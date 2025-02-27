Bully Ray On Why He Thinks WWE Should Send Natalya To TNA

In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Bully Ray thinks that WWE should give Natalya something to do, which would include sending her over to TNA Wrestling. Natalya has previously expressed interest in challenging Masha Slamovich for the TNA Knockouts Championship.

Bully said: “If they’re not going to do anything with her, then go to TNA and wrestle Masha, or wrestle some of the girls there. Most wrestlers, especially a Nattie, who’s so passionate about pro wrestling, [that] I don’t think she’d give a s**t if she was in a WWE ring or a TNA ring.“