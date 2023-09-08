Bully Ray Thinks WWE’s Current Direction for Shayna Baszler Is “Extremely Credible”

Speaking recently on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray praised Shayna Baszler’s current arc at WWE Raw. Ray explained he thinks Baszler was poorly utilized by the promotion in favor of — rather than alongside — Ronda Rousey in the past, and he believes that her new direction will be better both for her and the company (via Wrestling Inc). You can find some highlights and listen to the full podcast episode below.

On the mistakes made with Baszler previously: “There’s no reason that Shayna Baszler should have ever been utilized the way she was utilized. That was, I guess, the poor woman’s version of Ronda Rousey. There’s no reason why you just needed Ronda, you could’ve had Ronda and Shayna the whole time. Shayna’s extremely credible.”

On how WWE can use her effectively going forward: “Hopefully, they give her that level of protection now, this way they can have a killer on their hands. Ride that wave of I’m the one who got rid of Ronda Rousey from the WWE and turn her into something more credible than she’s been since the day she’s got here.”