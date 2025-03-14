Bully Ray Says WWE & TNA Relationship Is Working Out Well So Far

Bully Ray appreciates how the working relationship between WWE and TNA has gone so far. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke about the relationship between the two brands, which has seen NXT talent show up on TNA programming and vice versa, on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio.

“I think the relationship is working out very well,” Bully said (per Wrestling Inc). “I think that TNA is benefitting more now than they have in the past with any other relationship. I think TNA is very lucky to have the Hardys on board right now and I believe they are utilizing them to their maximum potential, and I think it’s going really well.”

He continued, “I mean, Oba and Moose, to see those two guys standing there and to battle it out the way they did. Good stuff.”

Oba Femi defended the NXT Championship against Moose at NXT Roadblock, while the Hardys defended the TNA World Tag Team Championships against Fraxiom on the same show. Tonight’s TNA Sacrifice will see Cora Jade challenge Masha Slamovich for the TNA Knockouts Championship while Wes Lee, Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe take on The Rascalz and Ace Austin.