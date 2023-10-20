Bully Ray Wonders If Reports Of WWE Turning Down CM Punk Is a ‘Ruse’

WWE has reportedly rejected the idea of a CM Punk return, but Bully Ray thinks that might all be a ruse. It has been reported that the company turned down overtures by Punk about a return at Survivor Series, and Bully weighed in on the notion on Busted Open Radio. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On reports that WWE turned down the notion of a Punk return: “I’m wondering if Punk is actually gonna be at Survivor Series and this whole stuff … about WWE saying ‘Thanks but no thanks’ is a ruse.”

On claims that Punk is toxic to the locker room environment: “I go by what my own eyes see and my own ears hear. I’ve heard plenty of people put him over and say he really tries to help.”

On sympathizing with Punk: “[I’m speculating, but] there is a chance that Punk is a very misunderstood personality. When you are brutally honest in the wrestling business … you’re normally in the ultra-minority, and people don’t know how to deal with brutally honest people in wrestling.”