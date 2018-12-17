Bully Ray On Why WWE Will Never Let Stars Get As Big As John Cena

Bully Ray recently appeared on the Ross report (via Wrestling Inc) and talked about why he thinks WWE will never again let any WWE Superstar become as famous as John Cena and more…

Ion WWE Not Allowing Guys to Grab The Brass Ring: “[Ross] know[s] damn well that you don’t go to the top of the mountain and stay at the top of the mountain unless you are chosen to be at the top of the mountain,” Bully declared. “And that’s not the way it was. One of [Ross’s] best friends in the [pro] wrestling business and in real life is a guy named ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin. He was told to never talk. What would’ve happened if he never grabbed that microphone and never would have said, Austin 3:16 means I just whooped your ass’? Now, back then, it worked. Now, if you’re not told to say something like that, how can you ever get to the top of the mountain?”

On Why WWE Will Never Let Stars Get As Big As John Cena: “Seth Rollins has done it all and can do it all. But how come Seth Rollins is not at Cena level? How come he’s not at Rock level? How come he’s not at Austin level? It’s because I don’t think they will ever allow anyone to get to that level again.” Bully explained, “if you take the three biggest stars over the last 20-some-odd years, would you say that Cena, Austin, and The Rock are the three biggest ones? Okay, so those three guys in their own way do what they wanted to do without Vince’s approval. Listen, Steve was able to walk out and still come back and have a job. [Ross] helped out a lot, but not a lot of people walk out and come back in the next day. Rocky was able to walk away and become the biggest star in Hollywood. And John, my God! He just won the Muhammad Ali Award. He [has] granted more wishes than anybody on the planet. I mean, he walks on water when it comes to the WWE. And he was able to tell Vince, ‘I’m not [going to Saudi Arabia].’ I don’t think they’re ever going to let anybody get to that level again where they have control or say.”

On Something Vince Mcmahon Told Him: “I learned a very important lesson from Vince McMahon one day, JR, that he taught me one-on-one. I don’t remember the arena we were in, but we were in a hallway and he said, ‘Bubba, it’s very rare that the boys have leverage on me, but when they do have leverage on me and they don’t use it, shame on them.’ What a lesson to learn from Vince McMahon and I apply that lesson to what’s going on in the WWE today. They’re creating their stars, they’re letting their stars get as big as they possibly want them to be, but then there’s a ceiling. And I think Roman [Reigns] is at the top of that ceiling. I think Ronda [Rousey] is at the top of that ceiling. I think Charlotte is at the top of that ceiling. I’m not sure who will ever get passed that.”

On Vince & The XFL: “I think when the XFL comes, he’s going to spend so much time with the new toy, the new business venture,” Ross said. “It’s his business venture too, by the way – his company, his new company, so I think maybe, there may be a transition period in 2019 that sees him more involved in the football and maybe a little bit less involved in the wrestling creative.”