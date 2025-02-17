Bully Ray Says Zena Sterling Is A Breakout Star On WWE LFG

Bully Ray says that Zena Sterling will be a breakout star from WWE LFG. The show premieres tonight on A&E and has a Tough Enough-like premise to it with Bully, Booker T, Mickie James and Undertaker as mentors. Bully spoke with WrestleRant’s Graham Matthews about the show and was asked if it was easier to overcome in his era than it is today.

“You’ve seen it all until you haven’t seen it all, that’s what makes you stand out,” Bully said (per Fightful). “Do something different. Be something different. Make them turn their head twice, make them perk their ears up. Do something. Get over. Is it more difficult today than it was back in my day? No, why would it be? It’s all relevant. There’s people have unique personalities.”

He continued, “We have a girl on the show that everybody judged on day one. Nobody thought this girl would survive. Her name is Zena. She is turning out to be one of the shining stars of the show. She is standing out because everybody thought she was one thing, but she’s turning out to be the complete opposite. So there, there are a handful of talents on this program that are doing things different than anybody that I’ve seen in the past.”