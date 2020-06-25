wrestling / News
Impact News: Bully Ray’s Aces & 8s Reveal Released As Classic Moment, Ethan Page Has a Cheat Day
– Impact Wrestling has shared a new “classic moment” featuring Bully Ray as they tease the return of at least one World Champion at Slammiversary. Impact has been busy teasing some new arrivals to Impact in the past several weeks, including EC3 and other recently-released WWE stars who were Impact alums. This week’s episode hinted at an Aces & 8s return, and the company posted the reveal of Bully Ray as the leader of the group from Lockdown 2013 as you can see below:
– Ethan Page’s latest vlog is online, described as follows:
Ethan Page played by Julian spends his 2020 Father’s Day with his family … eating everything in sight! Ethan even shows you his special “California Dream Cake’s” Pancakes he claims are his famous recipe (it’s super easy). Plus Donuts from Tim Hortons, Pizza from local place called Mr. Grande’s pizza & so much more!
