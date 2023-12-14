– During Busted Open Radio this week, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray critiqued how Tony Khan has handled issues backstage in AEW, recalling AEW’s firing of CM Punk earlier this year. Bully Ray also accused AEW CEO Tony Khan of only being able to handle the types of wrestling stars who want to be friends with him, noting how Vince McMahon never fired Shawn Michaels despite Michaels’ issues behind the scenes throughout the 1990s. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on how Vince McMahon dealt with Shawn Michaels: “Let’s take a look at history for one second and learn from it. Back in the day, how big of a headache was Shawn Michaels to Vince McMahon? Did Vince ever fire Shawn? … He dealt with him. He did the best he could with him. He tolerated. He did everything he possibly could, and look where Shawn is today as far as his standing within the WWE …

On Tony Khan only wanting to deal with stars who want to be his friend: “Do I think Punk is Shawn Michaels? No, but I can compare Punk to Shawn Michaels as far as being that kind of star. And you, as an owner, have to know how to deal with certain wrestling personalities. There’s only one type of wrestling personality I believe Tony Khan can handle and deal with — the kind that wants to be friends with him.”

Less than three months after AEW fired CM Punk from the company, Punk returned to WWE last month at Survivor Series. It was his first time back in WWE after a nearly 10-year hiatus.