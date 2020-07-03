The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Bully Ray’s contract with ROH has expired and they have yet to offer him a new one. However, it should be noted that they are not offering new deals to anyone right now due to the pandemic, as we noted earlier this month.

ROH reportedly still likes Bully, but the only one to get a new offer was Danhausen because they created a storyline about it. Some expect that when the company is up and running again, this will change. ROH reportedly also had interest in Alex Zayne and Tony Deppen, with Zayne just getting started when the pandemic happened.