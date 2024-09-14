wrestling / News

Bunkhouse Brawl Challenge Laid Out For Next Weekend’s AEW Collision

September 14, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
A challenge has been made for a Bunkhouse Brawl match for next week’s episode of AEW Collision. Sammy Guevara and Dustin Rhodes challenged Mike Bennett and Matt Taven to the match on Friday’s AEW Rampage for the September 21st episode of Collision.

As of this writing, AEW has not confirmed the match for the show, which will air live on TNT.

