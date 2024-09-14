wrestling / News
Bunkhouse Brawl Challenge Laid Out For Next Weekend’s AEW Collision
September 14, 2024 | Posted by
A challenge has been made for a Bunkhouse Brawl match for next week’s episode of AEW Collision. Sammy Guevara and Dustin Rhodes challenged Mike Bennett and Matt Taven to the match on Friday’s AEW Rampage for the September 21st episode of Collision.
As of this writing, AEW has not confirmed the match for the show, which will air live on TNT.
The rivalry between the Undisputed Kingdom & the ROH Tag Team Champions Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara is getting personal, and a Bunkhouse Brawl might need to settle it NEXT WEEK!
Watch #AEWRampage on TNT!@MattTaven | @RealMikeBennett | @dustinrhodes | @sammyguevara | @LexyNair pic.twitter.com/Clhw5IabMe
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 14, 2024
