Bunkhouse Match, Women’s Match Announced for This Week’s AEW Dynamite
November 7, 2020 | Posted by
It was announced during tonight’s AEW Full Gear that the Natural Nightmares (Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall) are set to face The Butcher & The Blade in a Bunkhouse match on Dynamite this Wednesday.
Also announced for this Wednesday’s Dynamite is Tay Conti w/ Anna Jay will take on Red Velvet w/ Brandi Rhodes. Penta El Zero M vs. Rey Fenix is also set for the show.
This Wednesday on #AEWDynamite, The Natural Nightmares take on The Butcher & The Blade in a BUNKHOUSE MATCH! #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/UnKtjOSXf6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2020
