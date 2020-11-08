Bunkhouse Match, Women’s Match Announced for This Week’s AEW Dynamite

It was announced during tonight’s AEW Full Gear that the Natural Nightmares (Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall) are set to face The Butcher & The Blade in a Bunkhouse match on Dynamite this Wednesday.

Also announced for this Wednesday’s Dynamite is Tay Conti w/ Anna Jay will take on Red Velvet w/ Brandi Rhodes. Penta El Zero M vs. Rey Fenix is also set for the show.