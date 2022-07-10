Bupinder Gujjar On Playing Against the ‘Evil Foreigner’ Stereotype In Impact Wrestling

Bupinder Gujjar recently shared his thoughts on his work in Impact Wrestling, avoiding the stereotypical “evil foreigner” gimmick and more. Gujjar spoke with CBC for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below:

On how he got into pro wrestling: “I wanted to do it, but back home in India, we didn’t have much opportunity. So [in] 2016, I got an opportunity to go to Khali’s school to train for a little bit, like six months. Then I moved to Canada after six months training. I got trained here by Scott D’Amore. Since then, I just got into this profession.”

On his character: “My character is a new upcoming Indian star who’s the face of Impact Wrestling in India. I’m aggressive; I do power moves. I can do flashy moves, too. I’m aggressive, but at the same time, I don’t like to win by cheating. That’s my character: win, but win with fair play.”

On playing against the evil foreigner stereotype: “Impact Wrestling, I think, is the only promotion who’s breaking these stereotypes. They launched me as a babyface. Usually you’re going to see all the Indians, all the Asian wrestlers, all are heel, or evil, characters. But [with] Impact Wrestling, this is the first time that, to my knowledge, they launched someone as a babyface. And people are really liking my stuff and they love watching my stuff. It’s just a stereotype, as you said, that people launch all the Asian wrestlers as evil wrestlers or as bad guys. But now, working with Impact, I get a chance to represent India. I’ve lived in Windsor for over five years and I can say I represent Windsor, and people in India, in a good way.”

On the importance of changing that narrative: “You need to change. People want to see something because India is a big market. Indian people like fair play, whatever the sport you play. I think Impact Wrestling knows that better, and Scott D’Amore, my coach, knows that better. That’s why he gave me a chance where I can present myself in a positive way. And I think it’s working pretty well.”

On Impact Wrestling promoting him heacily in India: “For me, it’s like my dream came true because I always wanted to represent my country and Impact Wrestling, both in positive ways. So in India, now I can talk about Impact Wrestling because people don’t care if you’re winning by cheating, but now I’m winning by fair play. That means people are really watching me, like how I got into professional wrestling. They really want to know about me. And Impact Wrestling gave me this chance. So I’m grateful and thankful to Impact Wrestling that I can represent them in India in a positive way, and now I can represent India at an international stage like Impact Wrestling.

“That’s a dream come true because if you ask wrestlers, they want to do a great job in any promotion, and Impact Wrestling is my home promotion. They promoted me well, they gave me the chance to show my abilities, and now people are supporting me because they like my wrestling style. They know that I can do stuff; I don’t just pick up guys and just drop them in a ring, which you’re going to see most of the big guys do. My wrestling style is a little different.”