BUSHI Thanks NJPW For Cancelling His Contract After Advertising Him For Best of the Super Juniors

As previously reported, BUSHI is set to leave New Japan Pro Wrestling after requesting his release and will finish up with the company next month. His last date is on May 4. The masked star posted a diary entry to the company’s official website (via Post Wrestling) to thank them for cancelling his contract even though he was advertised to appear at Best of the Super Juniors (which starts on May 10).

He wrote: “Although I was allowed to enter the (Best of the Super Juniors) tournament even after the participating members had been announced, I apologize for the inconvenience to those who were planning to watch the tournament. I would also like to express my gratitude to New Japan Pro-Wrestling for listening to my selfish wishes and letting me cancel my contract even though I had signed an annual contract with the company. I am grateful to New Japan Pro-Wrestling for letting me cancel the contract. I’m just leaving New Japan Pro-Wrestling. I’m not retiring from being a pro wrestler.“