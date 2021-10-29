Bushiroad Annual Report Reveals A Profit For NJPW In Past Year

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that in the latest annual report from Bushiroad, the parent company of NJPW and STARDOM, it was revealed that the company had an annual profit of $60,000. The gross revenue for New Japan is unknown as the report listed combined total revenue for NJPW and STARDOM as $40 million.

NJPW has been dealing with lower attendance so their numbers have been down by a “significant margin.” They did manage to cut back enough expenses that they had a profit. Spending had been increased thanks to the US expansion, Strong tapings with an American crew and keeping talent on annual deals, plus the revenue was down. So any profit is good news.

NJPW cut down the pay of several people in the office, and the departure of Harold Meij saved the company $1 million. There were no major talent cuts during the pandemic and no talent was asked to take a pay cut. However, there are people who NJPW hasn’t signed yet that would have otherwise.