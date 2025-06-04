Bushiroad CEO Says Second Half of 2025 Will Be ‘Promising’ For NJPW and STARDOM

Bushiroad (the parent company of NJPW and STARDOM) held an earnings call recently and notes from the call were made available on the website Gamebiz (via Fightful). During the last fiscal year, Bushiroad had a 15.6% increase in revenue, with a total of 53.5 billion yen ($371 million).

Bushiroad CEO Takaaki Kidani said that the second half of 2025 will be “promising” for both NJPW and STARDOM. The notes included the following:

“Regarding sports, he assumes that a generational change is taking place in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, with young wrestlers becoming active, while veterans are also being activated, and will be in good shape from spring to summer. He also expects the further rise of young wrestlers in the final road to President Hiroshi Tanahashi’s retirement. On the other hand, he said that STARDOM has not lost momentum despite the retirements and resignations of prominent players, but rather has been able to increase its momentum. Both New Japan Pro-Wrestling and STARDOM were in a transitional period, but he expressed the expectation that the second half of this year would be quite promising.“