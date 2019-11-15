wrestling / News
Bushiroad Director Would Welcome Kairi Sane and Io Shirai Back To STARDOM
November 15, 2019 | Posted by
In an interview with Tokyo Sports (translation via Fightful), Bushiroad director Takaaki Kidani said that they would welcome both Kairi Sane and Io Shirai back to STARDOM if they chose to return. Sane was part of STARDOM until 2017 when she competed in the Mae Young Classic, while Shirai left a year later. Both are now in WWE.
He said: “I will prepare the stage, so I’d like you to come back. Of course (multiple years with the WWE), it is a story after the contract is over, but I would like to show you coming back as an option. We are considering making a return offer.“
