Bushiroad Directors and Employees Take Pay Cut, But There Are No Firings From NJPW or STARDOM

WWE made headlines last month after releasing a number of wrestlers, referees, producers and more, citing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Another company that is facing hardship is Bushiroad, the parent company of NJPW and STARDOM. However, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that, for now, there will be no employee firings.

On May 27, the company announced that the directors of Bushiroad and their group companies would have pay cut from 15% to 19% depending on the person, from May through September. They will then return to their regular pay. Every company in the group is cutting expenses in things like advertising and promotion. Employee salaries and bonuses will also be cut.

NJPW is expected to start to run live events as soon as fans can attend shows, but still may do empty arena shows. That hasn’t been confirmed at this point. Japan recently lifted the country’s state of emergency and empty arena events can be held starting June 19, with more phases to slowly allow fans into events coming later.