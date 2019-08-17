Busted Open Host Dave Lagreca Thinks The Bully Ray Fan Incident in ROH Is A Dead Issue

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Busted Open Radio host Dave Lagreca spoke about the ROH incident from June, in which a fan claimed he was taken backstage and intimidated by Bully Ray after disrupting a live event. Here are highlights:

On Matt Taven as ROH World Champion: “I think we would both agree they’re in a transitional period right now. Things have been quiet since the [G1 Supercard] which to me is a big reason why the landscape of pro wrestling has changed over the last six months. I love Matt Taven as world champion and I think he’s someone the company can get behind. It’s interesting having the world champion as a heel and I think a lot of people were surprised by him grabbing that championship, but I like him as champion. I really think ROH just needs a TV deal. Once they get a secure time slot on a secure night where they aren’t interrupted, I think it will be a really big step forward. But I’m really looking forward to that show on Friday night [Summer Supercard].”

On the Bully Ray fan incident: “It’s not something we really talked a lot about on the show because we didn’t get a lot of people calling in about it. I think it’s a bit of a dead issue but there is a line when it comes to interaction with performers. There is a certain decorum that people need to have. There’s a line you shouldn’t cross as a fan and certain vulgarities are unacceptable. That fan, as soon as those words left his mouth, should have been ejected from the arena. “Bully always says this on the show and I think it’s something a lot of fans and wrestlers need to understand: ‘Respectful fans get what they want and disrespectful fans get what they deserve’.”

On Mark Henry as a wrestling journalist: “Mark and I, being hosts of Busted Open, got credentialed to be a part of AEW just like everyone else. ‘Hey, Mark’s part of the media now so when you’re doing the media scrum at the end of an event, he’s gonna be a part of it. I just love the fact that seeing him as a part of a media scrum is one thing, but seeing him as part of a media scrum at an AEW event was something else entirely. But he’s part of the media now so these are the things he needs to do. He’s not an active wrestler or on the show every week. He has another job and [WWE] have to be respectful of that. Part of his job is covering everything that goes on in pro wrestling, not just the WWE. Mark and I have had discussions for him being on the show for 5-6 years. Radio is something he’s really interested in and he thrives at it. So, him asking good questions as a part of a media scrum – he’s a natural.”

On his favorite Mark Henry moment: “It’s gotta be his fugazi retirement speech – salmon jacket, John Cena. I think when everybody looks back at his career – and don’t forget that was at the end of his career – I really think that was his defining moment.”