Butch Asks Tyler Bate To Second Him For Heritage Cup Title Match At NXT No Mercy

Butch wants an old ally/rival at backing him up when he battles for the NXT Heritage Cup at No Mercy this weekend, namely Tyler Bate. Butch is set to battle Noam Dar in a Heritage Cup Rules match for the Cup at Saturday’s show, and he took to Twitter to note he asked Bate to second him for the match.

Butch wrote:

“I need a second at No Mercy Saturday. @noamdar is gonna have all of meta-four out there so I’ve asked an old mate to watch my back. Someone who knows Noam and Heritage Cup rules pretty well.

BSS one night only

Probably”

Butch and Bate were allies in British Strong Style along with Trent Seven, but have had a number of battles against each other as well. They competed during the Global Heritage Invitational on the September 19th episode of NXT, with Butch coming out on top.