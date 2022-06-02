Butch on Dealing With His Main Roster Name Change, What Vince McMahon Thinks

– Metro UK’s Alistair McGeorge recently spoke to WWE Superstar Butch, who discussed his main roster name change and more. The Superstar formerly known as Pete Dunne also discussed how Vince McMahon likes the new ring name and more. Below are some highlights.

Butch on changing his name for the main roster: “I’m embracing the opportunity and having as much fun with it as I possibly can! I think that will come across. For me, as long as that in-ring stuff is the same quality, and especially now with this character being able to push it more – it’s obviously very similar to how I was before, but that added step above feels completely fresh for me after 16 years in wrestling. I hope that comes across on screen.”

On knowing the name change was coming: “I knew it was coming. I didn’t know the name Butch specifically, but I figured there would be a name change, I knew that would be the case. I knew there would be multiple changes alongside that, so I went in with a very open mind.”

Butch on being nervous about the backlash for the change: “I was aware of that, and that’s quite nervewracking at the time ’cause you know the reaction that’s coming from people. But, you just have to tune out from that and focus on what you can, and that’s the quality of the work you put out. Seeing it catch on in different places, it’s almost more rewarding because I know who I am with Pete Dunne and the Bruiserweight, that’s established. But to start establishing something new is a really rewarding process.”

On Vince McMahon’s reaction to the name change: “‘He seems really into this, as you can imagine. He seems really into the idea of Butch. It is entertaining.”

Pete Dunne made his main roster debut earlier this year as Butch, aligning with Sheamus and Ridge Holland.