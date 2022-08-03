Butch On the Reaction Backstage To Vince McMahon Retirement, Transition to Triple H

Butch was at SmackDown when Vince McMahon’s retirement was announced, and he recently discussed the reaction at the show to the news. McMahon announced his retirement on July 22nd just after 4 PM ET, with SmackDown going live four hours after. Butch spoke with Digital Spy for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below:

On the reaction backstage after McMahon announced his retirement: “To be honest, up till now, it all feels strangely normal. Even the day when we were at SmackDown and we got notified that Vince had retired, obviously there’s that second of people looking around like, ‘Did you see that? Can you believe this has happened?’ But then after that, everyone’s so focused on the job that’s at hand it kind of feels strangely normal but exciting at the same time.”

On the transition from McMahon to Triple H: “One thing everyone will say about [Levesque] is, he is extremely approachable and he’s excited to put out the best content we possibly can and that’s what NXT was always about. Going into it we would be saying, if we were paired with Wrestlemania, SummerSlam, or a Royal Rumble, we wanted to make sure that this was the best show of the weekend. He had that same vision, the same as us who were out there competing. So I’m sure he’s going to transition over just fine and from what we’ve seen already just off the back of the shows last night [Raw] and on Saturday [SummerSlam], I think there’s already an excitement around it,” he continued. Just watching those shows, they feel slightly different and as a fan I’m excited to see what the future holds and obviously, as a performer it’s the same.”