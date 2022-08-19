wrestling / News
Butch Praises Mark Andrews After Andrews’ NXT UK Exit
August 18, 2022 | Posted by
Butch had some high praise for Mark Andrews after the latter star announced he was released from his NXT UK deal. As reported, several NXT stars have been released following the announcement of the brand’s hiatus so that WWE can launch NXT Europe.
Butch, who worked in NXT UK and NXT as Pete Dunne before coming to the main roster, wrote to Twitter to say:
“Pioneer of modern British Wrestling and doesn’t get the credit he deserves. Can’t wait to see what’s next.”
Butch is currently allied with Sheamus and Ridge Holland as the Brawling Brutes on Smackdown.
Pioneer of modern British Wrestling and doesn’t get the credit he deserves. Can’t wait to see what’s next https://t.co/dJqJwMevLm
— Pete ‘BUTCH’ Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) August 18, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Rumor on CM Punk Expressing Displeasure With AEW, Some Thought He Might Almost Stay Home From Dynamite
- Update on Health of Kenny Omega and Dragon Lee After Last Night’s AEW Dynamite, Match Shortened For Time
- Tony Schiavone Details Meeting That Led To Recent Backstage Changes In AEW
- CM Punk References WWE Stars on AEW Dynamite, Eddie Kingston Reacts To Shots From Punk