Butch Praises Mark Andrews After Andrews’ NXT UK Exit

Butch had some high praise for Mark Andrews after the latter star announced he was released from his NXT UK deal. As reported, several NXT stars have been released following the announcement of the brand’s hiatus so that WWE can launch NXT Europe.

Butch, who worked in NXT UK and NXT as Pete Dunne before coming to the main roster, wrote to Twitter to say:

“Pioneer of modern British Wrestling and doesn’t get the credit he deserves. Can’t wait to see what’s next.”

Butch is currently allied with Sheamus and Ridge Holland as the Brawling Brutes on Smackdown.