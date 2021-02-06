wrestling / News
WWE News: Butch Reed Honored With Graphic on Smackdown, Sasha Banks to Start Daytona 500
February 5, 2021
– Butch Reed was paid tribute on tonight’s Smackdown with a graphic opening the show. Tonight’s episode honored Reed, who passed away today at the age of 66, with the graphic which you can see below:
In memory of "The Natural" Butch Reed. 🙏#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/AgY71WAQcN
— WWE (@WWE) February 6, 2021
– As revealed on the episode, Sasha Banks is set to be the honorary starter of the Daytona 500 on February 14th:
START YOUR ENGINES! https://t.co/xkC1cajHwS
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 6, 2021
It'll be #BossTime at @DAYTONA!#SmackDown @SashaBanksWWE @NASCARONFOX pic.twitter.com/qdZr8ssMC3
— WWE (@WWE) February 6, 2021