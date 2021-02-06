wrestling / News

WWE News: Butch Reed Honored With Graphic on Smackdown, Sasha Banks to Start Daytona 500

February 5, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Butch Reed

– Butch Reed was paid tribute on tonight’s Smackdown with a graphic opening the show. Tonight’s episode honored Reed, who passed away today at the age of 66, with the graphic which you can see below:

– As revealed on the episode, Sasha Banks is set to be the honorary starter of the Daytona 500 on February 14th:

Butch Reed, Sasha Banks, Smackdown

