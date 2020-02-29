wrestling / News

AEW News: Buy In Stream For AEW Revolution Now Online, Arby’s Draws AEW Stars With Arby’s Sauce, MJF Says It’s His Turn Now

February 29, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Revolution

– AEW has posted the Revolution Buy-In stream online, although it doesn’t start until 7 PM ET. 411 will have live coverage of the PPV as well.

– Arby’s is doing their part to hype Revolution tonight, with some Arby’s sauce art featuring Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley.

– Finally, MJF gave his final thoughts on his match with Cody at tonight’s PPV in Chicago.

He wrote on Twitter: “I am the final chapter in Cody Rhodes’ story. It’s my turn now.

AEW Revolution, Joseph Lee

