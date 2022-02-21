wrestling / News
BWM Saint Louis Results 2.19.22: Jah-C Defends BWM Championship, More
Black Wrestlers Matter hosted its BWM Saint Louis show on Saturday night, featuring a BWM Championship defense and more with the results online. You can check out the results below, courtesy of Fightful:
* Ryu Kendrick def. Denzel Rollins
* Fred Yehi def. JDX
#BWMSTL @officialJDX & Fred Yehi
Put this in my veins… pic.twitter.com/oygjpzaVpz
— We Are £ʊȼⱥ (@lukeabshier) February 20, 2022
* Stephen Wolf def. Carlie Bravo
* AC Mack def. Darian Bengston and Doc Simmons and Zay Washington
* Suge D def. ATM
* Isaiah Broner def. Joseline Navarro
* Camaro Jackson def. ACH
The thrill of winning and agony of defeat s/o to my big brother @HEELCamaro and @ACHWORLD1 they put on a banger!!! #BWMSTL pic.twitter.com/3OO1QobSMU
— K!NG Nate (@NateSuelmann97) February 20, 2022
* Barackus def. Eli Rossi
* Myron Reed def. Kenny Alfonso
* United Glory Tag Team Championship Match: Technical Difficulties (Moses The Deliverer & Rahim De La Suede) def. Fly Def (Warren J & Zack Mason)
* BWM Championship Match: Jah-C def. Mike Outlaw
* Tootie Lynn def. Big Swole
For everyone that purchased the stream of #BWMSTL, we had a slight delay but the entire show is being edited and will be available for view tomorrow. If you still want to purchase history, you can at https://t.co/GoRYqrrAbL
— Black Wrestlers Matter (@BWMdsm) February 21, 2022
