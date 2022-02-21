BWM Saint Louis Results 2.19.22: Jah-C Defends BWM Championship, More

Black Wrestlers Matter hosted its BWM Saint Louis show on Saturday night, featuring a BWM Championship defense and more with the results online. You can check out the results below, courtesy of Fightful:

* Ryu Kendrick def. Denzel Rollins

* Fred Yehi def. JDX

* Stephen Wolf def. Carlie Bravo

* AC Mack def. Darian Bengston and Doc Simmons and Zay Washington

* Suge D def. ATM

* Isaiah Broner def. Joseline Navarro

* Camaro Jackson def. ACH

The thrill of winning and agony of defeat s/o to my big brother @HEELCamaro and @ACHWORLD1 they put on a banger!!! #BWMSTL pic.twitter.com/3OO1QobSMU — K!NG Nate (@NateSuelmann97) February 20, 2022

* Barackus def. Eli Rossi

* Myron Reed def. Kenny Alfonso

* United Glory Tag Team Championship Match: Technical Difficulties (Moses The Deliverer & Rahim De La Suede) def. Fly Def (Warren J & Zack Mason)

* BWM Championship Match: Jah-C def. Mike Outlaw

* Tootie Lynn def. Big Swole