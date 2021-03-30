wrestling / News
Byron Black Wins Being the Elite x Sammy Guevara’s Vlog Championship
The Being the Elite x Sammy Guevara’s Vlog Championship is now in the hands of a non-AEW contracted wrestler in Byron Black. Fightful reports Black won the championship on Guevara’s vlog by being able to get a football into a garbage can from quite a distance. The competition also featured Private Party and Charlie Ramone.
Black won the title from Guevara, who brought the title to his vlog after beating John Silver for the championship in February. You can see the vlog below, which also featured an appearance from Carlito, as well as Black’s tweet of celebration:
NEW #BTE Champion X Sammy's Vlog Champion, Who Dis???#BeingTheElite #SammysVlog pic.twitter.com/Fi9XxQl5rT
— Baron Black (@TheEmpBruh) March 30, 2021
