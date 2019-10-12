wrestling / News
WWE News: Byron Saxton Back On Main Event This Week, Matches For Next Week’s NXT UK, Ronda Rousey’s Total Divas Shoot
October 12, 2019
– Byron Saxton was back on WWE Main Event this week, so it appears as though the move is permanent. He called the action with Dio Maddin and Mickie James, replacing Vic Joseph.
– Ronda Rousey posted the latest “Ronda on the Road” video, which focuses on her Total Divas photo shoot.
– Here are the matches for next week’s NXT UK:
* Ilja Dragunov vs. Saxon Huxley
* Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews vs. Wolfgang & Mark Coffey
Meanwhile, Noam Dar vs. Trent Seven was announced for the October 24 episode.
