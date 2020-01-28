Byron Saxton Joins Raw Commentary Team

– Byron Saxton looks to have joined the Raw broadcast team, as he joined Jerry Lawler and Tom Phillips in calling tonight’s show. Saxton was part of the three-man team tonight after Phillips joined Lawler in calling the Raw matches during the Royal Rumble.

It had been reported on Sunday that Phillips would be replacing Vic Joseph on the announce team, with speculation online that a third person would join them. Joseph and Dio Maddin were with Lawler on the Raw broadcast team after Michael Cole and Corey Graves went to Smackdown for the Blue Brand’s move to FOX. Maddin was written off the team in November so he could go back to training for an in-ring career.