BZW Is Bringing Wrestling Back To Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Professional Wrestling Returns to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally STURGIS, SD, April 23, 2025 – Over 25 years after World Championship Wrestling (WCW) hosted its final Road Wild event, professional wrestling will again be part of the historic Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Below Zero Wrestling (BZW) is partnering with the world-famous Iron Horse Saloon to present Road Rage on August 8, 2025.

Based out of Fargo, ND, Below Zero Wrestling has risen to prominence as a leading force in Midwest professional wrestling. Since its founding in 2021, BZW has hosted over 30 events, drawing thousands of fans, and raising significant funds for local charities. Now, with Road Rage, the company is set to make history by bringing its high-energy brand of wrestling to the world’s largest motorcycle rally.

“We’re beyond excited to partner with the Iron Horse Saloon and bring wrestling back to Sturgis,” said Nick Stokke, co-owner of Below Zero Wrestling. “I was a WCW fan growing up, so being able to recreate that excitement and spectacle is special. We can’t wait to deliver an explosive show for rally-goers and wrestling fans alike.”