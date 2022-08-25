wrestling / News
C4 Fighting Back 11 Results 8.19.22: Eddie Kingston vs. Stu Grayson, More
Capital City Championship Combat’s latest show was C4 Fighting Back 11: Wrestling With Cancer, and took place last Friday. You can see the results from the show, which aired from Ottawa, Ontario on FITE TV on August 23rd, below per Cagematch.net:
* ISDub Undisputed King Of Crazy Championship Lego Death Match: Terra Calaway def. Addy Starr, Cecil Nyx, and Dan Barry
* LuFisto def. Janai Kai
* Pretty Ricky Willdy, Puf & Sexxxy Eddy defeat Le Tabarnak de Team (Mathieu St-Jacques & Thomas Dubois) & The Butcher
* Yoya def. AKIRA and Marcus Mathers
* Evil Uno def. Kevin Ku
* Fighting Back Invitational Rumble Match: Junior Benito def. ???, Alexander Kable, Alexia Nicole, Austin Luke, Beef Wellington, Bob Anger, Dann Jarris, Dan Pizzano, Dexter Doom, Duncan Aleem, Exess, Exess Jr., Gabriel Fuerza, Haley Dylan, Harry Wolfman, James Stone, Jeff Cannonball, Judas Cassidy, Kobe Durst, Macrae Martin, Myung-Jae Lee, Raja Ali, Seth Cassidy, Shayne Hawk, and Sway Archer
* Eddie Kingston def. Stu Grayson
WHAT A MOMENT!!! The Butcher has returned to C4!!! #FightingBack11 pic.twitter.com/dJvC3wTnrh
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) August 24, 2022
💥 all hell breaks loose.
@Janai_Kai 🆚 @LuFisto
[📺: @C4Wrestling #FightingBack11 ] pic.twitter.com/mUQfIKutP4
— CH.88 (@Channel88Live) August 24, 2022
Beautiful 450 from Stu Grayson!! #FightingBack11 pic.twitter.com/RYdahHWPzS
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) August 24, 2022
Kingston vs Grayson was an amazing match @MadKing1981 @stu_dos #FightingBack11 pic.twitter.com/7ZPjOXPuKx
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) August 24, 2022
