C4 Fury Results 7.4.23: Steel Cage War Main Event, More

Capital City Championship Combat held its latest show on Tuesday, headlined by a Steel Cage War match and more. You can see the full results from the Ottawa show, which aired in IWTV, below per Cagematch.net:

* Street Fight: Cecil Nyx def. Vaughn Vertigo

* Isaiah Broner def. Sheldon Jean

* Jody Threat & Kristara def. Dream Girl Ellie & Veda Scott

* C4 Underground Championship Match: Alexia Nicole def. Vanessa Kraven

* C4 Tag Team Championship Match: Pretty Ricky Willdy & Puf def. Violence Is Forever

* C4 Championship Match: Kevin Blackwood def. Brent Banks

* Evil Uno & Myung-Jae Lee def. Mike Bailey & Trent Seven

* Cage Match: Joshua Bishop def. James Stone

* Steel Cage War: Benjamin Tull, TDT & Twiggy def. Hawkestepper, Junior Benito & Stu Grayson