wrestling / News
C4 Fury Results 7.4.23: Steel Cage War Main Event, More
Capital City Championship Combat held its latest show on Tuesday, headlined by a Steel Cage War match and more. You can see the full results from the Ottawa show, which aired in IWTV, below per Cagematch.net:
* Street Fight: Cecil Nyx def. Vaughn Vertigo
* Isaiah Broner def. Sheldon Jean
* Jody Threat & Kristara def. Dream Girl Ellie & Veda Scott
* C4 Underground Championship Match: Alexia Nicole def. Vanessa Kraven
* C4 Tag Team Championship Match: Pretty Ricky Willdy & Puf def. Violence Is Forever
* C4 Championship Match: Kevin Blackwood def. Brent Banks
* Evil Uno & Myung-Jae Lee def. Mike Bailey & Trent Seven
* Cage Match: Joshua Bishop def. James Stone
* Steel Cage War: Benjamin Tull, TDT & Twiggy def. Hawkestepper, Junior Benito & Stu Grayson
More Trending Stories
- Jonathan Coachman Mocks AEW Fans After Collision Rating Drops, Dax Harwood Responds
- Eric Bischoff Weighs In On WWE Possibly Holding WrestleMania In London
- Becky Lynch Was Worried About Her Relationship With Seth Rollins Going Public
- Arn Anderson On Andre the Giant Attending Clash of the Champions, Working With Michael Hayes