wrestling / News

C4 GO! Full Results 01.20.2023: C4 Championship, C4 Tag Team Championship, & More

January 21, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Image Source: Capital City Championship Combat

The C4 GO! event was held by Capital City Championship Combat on January 20 in Ottawa, ON, Canada. You can see the complete results (via Cagematch) and some highlights below.

*Isaiah Broner defeated CPA

*C4 Tag Team Championships & IWTV Independent Wrestling Tag Team Championships Bout: Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) defeated Hawkestepper (Macrae Martin & Shayne Hawke)

*C4 Championship Match: Kevin Blackwood vs. Stu Grayson ended in a time-out draw.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Capital City Championship Combat, Jack Gregory

More Stories

loading