C4 GO! Full Results 01.20.2023: C4 Championship, C4 Tag Team Championship, & More

The C4 GO! event was held by Capital City Championship Combat on January 20 in Ottawa, ON, Canada. You can see the complete results (via Cagematch) and some highlights below.

*Isaiah Broner defeated CPA

*C4 Tag Team Championships & IWTV Independent Wrestling Tag Team Championships Bout: Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) defeated Hawkestepper (Macrae Martin & Shayne Hawke)

*C4 Championship Match: Kevin Blackwood vs. Stu Grayson ended in a time-out draw.

A “This Is Awesome” chant halfway into the first match and it is WELL EARNED.

These two are going to war right now. pic.twitter.com/gI9jshjgIl

— Corgi Durst 🍪 (@shakenbridge) January 21, 2023