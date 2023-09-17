Cabana Man Dan Talks Working With Samoa Joe For Full Throttle

In a recent interview with Fightful’s The Spotlight, Cabana Man Dan shared the story of his team-up with Samoa Joe for the short-lived Full Throttle Wrestling. Dan praised Joe’s knowledge and skill in the ring for their match against Chrisjen Hayme and Insane Lane. You can find a highlight and watch the full episode below.

On his tag team match alongside Samoa Joe: “Well, you know, I had to carry him through the match [laughs]. He was in TNA at the time and he was working the indies with a bad back. He was wrestling Insane Lane in a quick one-on-one, Chrisjen Hayme came in to make it two on one, Cabana Man Dan makes the save, we’ll have a straight up tag team match, playa. It was amazing. Joe was a treat to work with. I don’t even know if he remembers, he’s been everywhere. I remember it really well. Even before the show, he was dropping nuggets of knowledge to people and giving what he knew. He is huge in person. He took a picture with me and my wife, and both of us together are not as big as Samoa Joe. He shook my hand in the middle of the ring, got a nice picture of that. ‘Here’s Samoa Joe with this small kindergartner.’ It was really cool. It’s something I get to keep in my memories forever. Just another Tuesday at Donna’s Music Bar.”