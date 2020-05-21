wrestling / News
Cage Fight, Cruiserweight Tournament Bout Set For Next Week’s NXT
Next week’s episode of NXT will feature a cage fight as well as the last pre-finals match ion the Interim Cruiserweight Championship Tournament. WWE announced tonight that after their implosion last week, Matt Riddle will face Timothy Thatcher inside the cage which was set up on this week’s show.
The second announced match will see Kushida, Jake Atlas and Drake Maverick face off in a Triple Threat match to determine the winner of Group A in the tournament. As noted, the three men all finished Group A at 2-1 and their records against each other were 1-1 which led to this final match. The winner goes on to face El Hijo del Fantasma for the interim title.
NXT airs next week live on USA Network.
NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT:
👊@WWEMaverick @KUSHIDA_0904 & @iamjakeatlas will BATTLE to determine who will face @hijodelfantasma in the #NXTCruiserweight Championship Tournament Finals!
👊@SuperKingofBros will meet Timothy Thatcher in a CAGE FIGHT! pic.twitter.com/WeMZRYZJMZ
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 21, 2020
More Trending Stories
- More Wrestlers React To The Passing of Shad Gaspard: William Regal, Shane McMahon, Bayley, Jerry Lawler, More
- Taynara Conti On Wearing Her ‘Released’ Shirt at NXT Live Events, Not Telling Anyone Until the Last Minute, What It Was Intended to Mean
- Vince Russo Explains Why He Thinks AEW Is Full of Politics, Says He Wouldn’t Go Into Wrestling If He Could Do It All Over Again
- CM Punk Discusses Asking Steve Austin To Give Him The Stunner, How Match With Austin Almost Happened