Cage Fight, Cruiserweight Tournament Bout Set For Next Week’s NXT

Next week’s episode of NXT will feature a cage fight as well as the last pre-finals match ion the Interim Cruiserweight Championship Tournament. WWE announced tonight that after their implosion last week, Matt Riddle will face Timothy Thatcher inside the cage which was set up on this week’s show.

The second announced match will see Kushida, Jake Atlas and Drake Maverick face off in a Triple Threat match to determine the winner of Group A in the tournament. As noted, the three men all finished Group A at 2-1 and their records against each other were 1-1 which led to this final match. The winner goes on to face El Hijo del Fantasma for the interim title.

NXT airs next week live on USA Network.