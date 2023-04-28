Cage Match Set For AEW Dynamite In Two Weeks

Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega will do battle inside a cage in two weeks on AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on tonight’s Rampage that Moxley will face the IWGP US Champion in a cage match on the May 10th episode of the show.

Omega had accepted the challenge after it was laid out by Moxley on this week’s Dynamite, but the match hadn’t been given a date yet. The match is the first announced for the May 10th episode.