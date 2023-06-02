Cagematch Making Change To Match Rating System To Combat Tribalism

Cagematch has announced that they will be implementing changes to their current match rating system in order to combat tribalism from WWE and AEW fans. It was noted that fans of both companies will either leave extreme ratings (1 or 10) immediately after a show. Fans would also bash the company they don’t like or even Cagematch because they don’t agree with a match or show’s score. As a note, scores are an average from user votes. Here are highlights from the statement:

On the tribalism affecting Cagematch: “The unfortunate reality is that it is getting harder and harder each week to stay ahead of the rampant trolling and tribalism and one-dimensional fanatism that has plagued the wrestling internet for some time now. It sucks the fun out of doing this sometimes. The online promotion wars have reached another zenith this past weekend with multiple WWE and AEW shows that saw the trolls of either side come out from under their bridges and scream at each other and us for apparently favouring one side over the other. We do not, but any discussion or argument of this point is moot: Those of you who have a brain and have visited us for a while know this already. The others will never be convinced, as they have already made up their mind. But this is not what this post is about. This post is about the following: In order to get the rampant tribalism and reactionism after wrestling events under somewhat of a control, the following rule is now in effect in a public beta stage.”

On the change being made: “Ratings for events and matches are now possible at the earliest at noon (12pm or 12:00) of the following day. The common timezone is Central European Time as this is easier for us to track on a technical level. The reference date is either the broadcast date or (if the event was not broadcast) the date of the event itself, whichever is later. Example: AEW Dynamite tonight will have the broadcast and event date of 31.05.2023. Therefore the earliest point in time where we allow ratings will be 01.06.2023 noon (12pm / 12:00) CET.

Comments will still be allowed for the show itself, but not for the matches (mostly for technical reasons) during the moratorium.

On the expected effect and reason for change “I fully expect this to result in a dip in overall number of ratings, as traditionally the time directly after a show leads to the most ratings. What I do hope to accomplish here is an improvement in overall quality of the ratings (and comments) as well as a massive reduction in reactionary ratings (“oh my gawd, that was the best/worst thing ever”) and also a reduction of tribalism. At the very least it will give us, the administrators of the site, time to actually be awake to react to early ratings — instead of having to wake up to Reddit and Twitter threads about “CAGEMATCH going insane” because obvious troll ratings haven’t been deleted at 4 am CET directly after a show.”