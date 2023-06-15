Cagematch Tweaks Recent Changes To Ratings System Over WWE/AEW Tribalism

As previously reported, Cagematch made changes to their current match rating system in order to combat tribalism from WWE and AEW fans. In an announcement on their website, they noted that they are tweaking the moratorium on rating matches after shows. The statement reads:

Hello everyone!

This is the second adjustment of the ratings moratorium (original post; first update) and hopefully the final one.

Overall I have been quite happy with the last 10 days after the first update. The ratings for both AEW and WWE have markedly improved in its “validity” (for lack of a better word), as far fewer tribalism or reactionism was visible than in the weeks and months before. The overall number of ratings may have dipped a little bit, but not enough to really be a problem for me. However, I do recognize that the moratorium disadvantages those of you who have not contributed to the problem, either because you were given quality ratings and comments very early or because you are simply interested in knowing whether an event or match is worth watching the next day. So this update is for you.

Starting now, the moratorium (or “embargo”, as Brandon Thurston called it, which might be a better word for it, I don’t know) will no longer prevent ratings; instead it will require anyone to provide a comment of at least 500 characters if you want to give a rating while it is in effect. Part of the tribalism and reactionism problem was that there was usually one person giving a long enough comment to be accepted, then the tribals and reactors just pile on with the same rating, just without a reason. This is now no longer possible (at least while the moratorium is in effect).

Q: But Philip, does this not mean that tribals and reactors can just simply copy anyone else’s comment and still give a 0 or 10 to influence the ratings?

A: Yes, it does. But this also means it will be a lot easier for us (and you!) to detect those who give a 0 or 10 (or any other rating) for tribal or reactionist reasons and just ban their ass into oblivion. Short-term, an event or match might still be affected (there is always a risk, regardless of the moratorium or its implementation details), but users that abuse the ratings system for these reasons will hopefully be detected much better and removed from the community earlier, benefitting us in the long-term.

Q: Does this mean I, as a North American inmate, can now wake up again to seeing ratings for AEW or WWE shows and decide whether I can bother to watch them or not?

A: Probably, sure. When do you wake up? Also, you might want to consider watching shows before going on the site in order to have an unspoiled experience and more fun in the long-term. Just a thought, though, you do you.

Q: Will I still find something to bitch about the moratorium on social media while not actually giving constructive feedback to the site?

A: Depends. Are you a stupid idiot? If yes, then probably yes.

I will go back to bed now (it is 5 am here) and watch AEW Dynamite unspoiled later today after work, not looking at the ratings. Afterwards I will check out what horrible doom I have brought upon CAGEMATCH this time with my changes. Please give feedback if something is not working or if you agree or disagree with the changes. As long as you are respectful, I will respect your point of view. If not, well…

Have a nice day, inmates!