Cain Velasquez Makes Wrestling Debut At AAA TripleMania XXVII (Pics, Video)
Former UFC star Cain Velasquez made his pro-wrestling debut Saturday night at the AAA TripleMania XXVII show. He, Cody Rhodes, and Psycho Clown defeated Taurus, Texano Jr., and Killer Kross in a trios contest. Velasquez wore a luchador mask during the match. Some photos and clips from the match are below (h/t Fightful).
CAIN FUCKIN VELASQUEZ did THAT. #TriplemaniaXXVII pic.twitter.com/BgUOAz4Y2M
— Hαяℓєу.🐨 (@JazzOOSoto_WWE) August 4, 2019
Cain showing moves! #TriplemaniaXXVII pic.twitter.com/iYZVYpaqNL
— Pissed Off Twood (@chosen1twood) August 4, 2019
Springboard armdrag from Cain Velasquez!! #TriplemaniaXXVII pic.twitter.com/QmKQjdzI4D
— Kayden (@KVR216) August 4, 2019
Cain Velasquez is pretty good at this thing we love called professional wrestling.https://t.co/30VoPksMwe#TriplemaniaXXVII pic.twitter.com/5WaxD7QIIU
— Blaine (@BCMendoza) August 4, 2019
Lo mejor de cain velazquez #TriplemaniaXel7 pic.twitter.com/bWwxukv6PL
— Esau Tellez ❤😎 (@EsauTellez3) August 4, 2019
