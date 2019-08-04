wrestling / News

Cain Velasquez Makes Wrestling Debut At AAA TripleMania XXVII (Pics, Video)

August 4, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
Cain Velasquez

Former UFC star Cain Velasquez made his pro-wrestling debut Saturday night at the AAA TripleMania XXVII show. He, Cody Rhodes, and Psycho Clown defeated Taurus, Texano Jr., and Killer Kross in a trios contest. Velasquez wore a luchador mask during the match. Some photos and clips from the match are below (h/t Fightful).

article topics :

AAA, Cain Velasquez, Ashish

