Cain Velasquez Makes Wrestling Debut At AAA TripleMania XXVII (Pics, Video)

Former UFC star Cain Velasquez made his pro-wrestling debut Saturday night at the AAA TripleMania XXVII show. He, Cody Rhodes, and Psycho Clown defeated Taurus, Texano Jr., and Killer Kross in a trios contest. Velasquez wore a luchador mask during the match. Some photos and clips from the match are below (h/t Fightful).

